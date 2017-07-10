Abdelhak Nouri: Ajax player's heart undamaged and working normally

Nouri is in intensive care after collapsing on Saturday

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri does not appear to have suffered damage to his heart when he collapsed during a pre-season friendly in Austria on Saturday.

Nouri, 20, suffered "cardiac arrhythmias" - heart rhythm problems - during the match with Werder Bremen.

He is in intensive care but Ajax said his "heart is functioning normally".

A statement read: "It is however too soon to say anything about his overall recovery as his brain functions cannot be tested properly while he is asleep."

Nouri, who was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck after his collapse, has undergone a series of tests which the club said showed his heart "appears to be undamaged".

On Sunday, the 33-time Dutch champions said the Moroccan was "out of danger".

Nouri played 15 league and cup games for Ajax in 2016-17, scoring one goal in a Dutch Cup tie.