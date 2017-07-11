Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Manchester City, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle, Hearts, Linfield, Andy Murray, Marseille

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Chelsea have turned their attention to Celtic striker Moussa Dembele after manager Antonio Conte informed Diego Costa he is not in his plans next season, but the English champions face competition from West Ham United and Marseille for the 20-year-old. (Daily Express)

Marseille have made the Celtic striker Moussa Dembele their number one target this summer as a replacement for Bafetimbi Gomis, who was sold to Galatasaray for £3m at the end of last month. (Sky Sports)

Marseille have joined the hunt for Moussa Dembele and are prepared to wait after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said he would not consider selling the French striker until the end of their Champions League qualifying campaign. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are considering a loan move for Chelsea's Kyle Jameson, who has a year remaining on his contract with the English champions, with the 18-year-old starting a two-week trial as Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers looks for reinforcements at the back after Dedryck Boyata was ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury. (Daily Record)

Chelsea 18-year-old Kyle Jameson, signed for free in January after impressing Stamford Bridge manager Antonio Conte following a spell with Southport, has started a two-week trial with Celtic.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is being linked with Chelsea, West Ham United and Marseille

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who is poised to complete his transfer from Manchester City, could make his Celtic debut in the Champions League qualifiers against Linfield after the club left space for him in their European squad.

Gary Mackay-Steven has been named in the 22-man squad but has almost certainly played his last game for the club and Aberdeen want to take the winger on loan, although he could also leave on a permanent deal. (The Herald)

Aberdeen are close to completing a season-long loan move for Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven, who was the subject of summer interest from Sheffield United, that was initially discussed by the clubs at the end of last season.(The Scotsman)

Partick Thistle are the latest club who could move for Miles Storey - if the 23-year-old former Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker leaves Aberdeen - but they face competition with several other Scottish Premiership clubs interested. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper Logan Bailly, the 31-year-old who left Celtic this summer, has returned to Belgium to sign a two-year contract with Mouscron. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hamilton Academical have taken 26-year-old former Celtic youth goalkeeper Daniele Giordano, who has left Italian club Melfi, on trial. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven is said to be a target for Aberdeen

Craig Sibbald, who is out of contract with Falkirk, is training with English League Two club Luton Town in Slovenia, but Bairns manager Peter Houston says a new contract is still on the table for the 22-year-old midfielder. (Falkirk Herald)

Midfielder Craig Sibbald, who left Falkirk this summer, is training with Luton Town, but although several other clubs are interested in the 22-year-old, none has so far been willing to pay a compensation fee in excess of £100,000. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald has been confirmed as the "quality midfielder" who has joined Luton Town on their pre-season training camp in Slovenia this week, with the Scottish Championship club having offered the 22-year-old a new contract to ensure they receive a compensation fee of around £250,000 from any new club.(Luton Today)

Midfielder Danny Swanson, who joined Hibernian from St Johnstone this summer, hopes the Edinburgh club sign right-back Steven Whittaker and striker Anthony Stokes, who both watched Sunday's friendly against Sunderland, as he was a fan of both players in their previous stints at Easter Road. (Deadline News)

Former Rangers assistant David Weir has hailed Barrie McKay, the winger signed from the Ibrox club, and former Hibernian striker Jason Cummings after impressive Nottingham Forest debuts in a 2-1 win over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa in a friendly game in Florida.(Daily Record)

Rangers have arranged a friendly against Sheffield Wednesday on 30 July as a warm-up to their Scottish Premiership opener against Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Out-of-contract Falkirk midfielder Craig Sibbald is training with Luton Town

Rangers fan group Club 1872 has had a membership surge in the aftermath of the deal to buy out controversial Ibrox shareholder Mike Ashley, club chairman Dave King having revealed details of a new merchandise agreement between the Premiership outfit and Ashley-owned retail firm Sports Direct last month.(The Herald)

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern insists the Northern Ireland champions would have welcomed Celtic fans to Windsor Park on Friday - and is convinced some will beat the Glasgow club's ticket ban to watch the Champions League qualifier. (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes has warned his new-look Aberdeen side that Siroki Brijeg will have the ability to cause them problems in Europa League qualifier despite the Bosnians having reached the third qualifying round of the Europa League only once in seven attempts.(Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty, Hearts' new signing from Norwich City, has vowed to help end Celtic's season-long unbeaten run on day one of the new season. (Daily Record)

Glasgow City full-back Hayley Lauder is the latest Scotland injury doubt for Euro 2017, the 27-year-old having undergone a scan after damaging her hamstring in Friday's 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

David Drysdale produced his best round of his career, a new course record at the Irish Open on Sunday, under the watchful eye of his wife, Vicky, who has become his caddie.(The Scotsman)

Scott Henry has received a sponsor's invitation, swelling the number of home-based golfers at this week's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links to 12. (The Scotsman)

Andy Murray has backed calls from Venus Williams and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for more women's matches to be played on Wimbledon's show courts.(Daily Record)