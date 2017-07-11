Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea midfielder worth 'stupid' money - Pat Nevin

Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson scored nine goals as Swansea escaped Premier League relegation last season

Gylfi Sigurdsson is worth the £50m price that Swansea City want for the Iceland midfielder, according to former Scotland international Pat Nevin.

Everton are long-time admirers of the Iceland playmaker and Nevin believes the 27-year-old would be a great catch.

"I think he's a fabulous player... £40-50m? Yes, it's a stupid amount of money," ex-Everton winger Nevin said.

"But if he goes and gets you into the Champions League, well that will not seem like a daft amount of money."

Swansea have already fended off a £40m bid from Leicester for Sigurdsson, who scored nine goals and made 13 assists to help save the Welsh club from Premier League relegation last season.

Sigurdsson - who has scored 15 goals in 50 internationals for Iceland - has three years left on his contract, which he signed last year to become Swansea's highest paid player.

Pat Nevin won 28 caps for Scotland and played more than 100 times for Everton

But with Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku joining Manchester United for an initial £75m, the Merseyside club have the funds to match Swansea's asking price.

"There's a few of us out there that think this guy's extra special and can give you that one thing, that one piece of class that you need to make yourself different from the rest," Nevin told Radio 5 live.

"Sigurdsson gets a game wherever he goes and looks perfectly good in any team you put him in, he's a fabulous player and I think he single-handedly kept his club up last season."