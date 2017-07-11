Will Norris: Wolves sign Cambridge United goalkeeper for undisclosed fee

Will Norris has been Cambridge United's first-choice goalkeeper for the past two seasons

Wolves have signed goalkeeper Will Norris for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal from Cambridge United.

The 23-year-old made 93 appearances for the U's after joining from non-league Royston in 2012.

Norris was described as the best goalkeeper in League Two last season by Cambridge boss Shaun Derry.

He has joined Wolves a day after fellow goalkeeper John Ruddy, and five days after long-serving Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Wolves also have two other keepers - Andy Lonergan, who has a year left on his contract, and youngster Harry Burgoyne, who made his debut last season when both Ikeme and Lonergan were injured.

Wolves have already announced that Ikeme, who has already started treatment following his diagnosis on Thursday, will keep the number one jersey next season.

Norris, who saved five penalties last season, including one in Cambridge's 2-1 League Cup second-round defeat at Molineux, is Wolves' eighth summer signing.

A really good package for Cambridge - George

Cambridge chief executive Jez George told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire:

"On Sunday we were approached by Wolves. They made their interest known, and we quickly negotiated a fee that we feel is a really good package for Cambridge United and at the same time a really good opportunity for Will.

"We're a football club that wants to develop young players and therefore we always have to be aware that there's going to be a moment those players leave the football club. That has to be right for the player and the club.

"While we're disappointed he leaves us on the pitch, it's a fantastic opportunity for him and we've secured a really good deal for the club."

