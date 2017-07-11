Ben Amos: Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper told to find a new club

Ben Amos has made 53 appearances for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos has been told to find a new club after being left out of their pre-season tour to Scotland.

The 27-year-old, who began his career with Manchester United, spent most of 2016-17 on loan at Cardiff City.

Amos joined the Bluebirds on a season-long arrangement last season and made 16 appearances for the club.

After making six senior appearances for United, Amos signed for the Trotters on a four-year deal in the summer of 2015.