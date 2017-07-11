BBC Sport - Welsh champions TNS are aiming for a Champions League 'upset' in Croatia

TNS eyeing Champions League 'upset' in Croatia

Welsh champions The New Saints are aiming for an upset against Croatian side Rijeka in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

TNS beat Gibraltar's Europa FC 4-3 on aggregate in the first round, thanks to an extra-time winner in a dramatic second leg.

But interim boss Scott Ruscoe and defender Connell Rawlinson admit it will be a tougher test against the current Croatian champions on Tuesday evening.

Top Stories