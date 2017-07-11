HNK Rijeka 2-0 The New Saints

The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round

The New Saints were beaten by Rijeka in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie in Croatia.

The Croatian champions dominated and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Josip Misic's free-kick after seven minutes.

TNS defended doggedly but fell further behind when Florentin Matei tapped in from close range.

A rare attack from the visitors saw Scott Quigley fire wide and, although Rijeka continued to pour forward, the Croatians could not add to their lead.

The second leg will be played at TNS' Park Hall home on Tuesday, 18 July.

"It was disappointing to concede quite early on and I think after that we defended really well, and played well at times," TNS midfielder Aeron Edwards said.

"We had chances at the end and if we could have nicked a goal it would have been all to play for.

"But we'll go back hopeful next week and maybe we can get an early goal and put them on the back foot."