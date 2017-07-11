Gambian youngster Ablie Jallow signs for Metz

Ablie Jallow began his playing career with Gambian side Real de Banjul before moving to Senegal.

The captain of The Gambia's under-20 football team Ablie Jallow has signed a five-year deal with French first division side Metz.

He joins from Metz's official partner in Senegal, Generation Foot, who he helped win the league last season.

Generation Foot's coach Olivier Perrin was full of praise for the 18-year-old.

"One of his strengths is his vision during the game, he's always able to anticipate what will happen," Perrin told the Metz website.

"He's comfortable with the ball at his feet, it's beautiful to see him play.

"He has also improved his finishing this season."

Jallow initially joined the Senegalese outfit on loan in 2015 from Gambian club Real de Banjul before the deal was made permanent last year.

He joins his former Generation Foot team-mate and Senegal under-20 striker Ibrahima Niane at Metz after he signed for them over the weekend.

Niane was the top scorer last season for the Senegalese champions.