Jordan Amavi: Sevilla approach Aston Villa over potential loan deal

Jordan Amavi made just 10 Premier League appearances in Villa's relegation season in 2015-16 after being injured on France Under-21 duty

Sevilla have approached Aston Villa over a loan move for Jordan Amavi, a day after reportedly pulling out of an £8m permanent transfer on medical grounds.

Amavi, 23, was understood to have failed a medical, reports BBC WM.

Villa are not interested in a loan and still favour a permanent move.

Former France Under-21 international Amavi cost £7.7m when he joined Villa from Nice in July 2015 on a five-year deal.

After missing the majority of his first season with a serious knee injury, he has now made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Birmingham club.