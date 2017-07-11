Jordan Amavi: Sevilla approach Aston Villa over potential loan deal

Jordan Amavi made just 10 Premier League appearances in Villa's relegation season in 2015-16 after being injured on France Under-21 duty

Sevilla have approached Aston Villa over a loan move for Jordan Amavi, a day after pulling out of an £8m transfer deal on medical grounds.

Amavi, 23, was understood to have failed a medical, reports BBC WM.

Villa are not interested in a loan and still favour a more permanent move.

Owner Dr Tony Xia said on Twitter on Monday that there was no issue with Amavi, that his "medical report was good" and that the deal had been called off by Sevilla at a higher level.

He then added on Twitter on Tuesday that Villa's officials are "angry" with the way they treated the player and the club and that Sevilla had shown "no respect".

Sevilla have told BBC Sport that the initial planned transfer was "cancelled" and they would not make any further comment.

Former France Under-21 international Amavi cost £7.7m when he joined Villa from Nice in July 2015 on a five-year deal.

After missing the majority of his first season with a serious knee injury, he has now made 48 appearances in all competitions.