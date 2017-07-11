Helder Costa: Wolves winger to miss start of new Championship season

Helder Costa scored 12 goals for Wolves in all competitions in 2016-17

Wolves will be without Helder Costa for the start of the new Championship season following ankle surgery.

The 23-year-old Portuguese winger, Wolves' top scorer last season, has undergone a successful operation to repair the injury which troubled him towards the end of last season.

His absence is expected to last between six and 10 weeks, which would rule him out until at least early September.

Costa was the first signing following Wolves' Chinese takeover last summer.

Shortly after Chinese group Fosun took over, he signed from Benfica, initially on loan, before completing a £13m move on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January.

That made him Wolves' club record signing, prior to Saturday's £15m-plus arrival of Ruben Neves, from Porto.