Sarah Wiltshire: Yeovil Town Ladies striker leaves Women's Super League One club

Wales international striker Sarah Wiltshire has left Women's Super League One club Yeovil Town Ladies.

Based in Hertfordshire, the 26-year-old - who scored 27 goals in 45 WSL games for Yeovil - had been travelling long distances to attend training sessions.

After temporarily leaving in 2016 to have a baby, she rejoined the Somerset club for the 2017 WSL 1 Spring Series.

She scored the Lady Glovers' first ever goal in the top flight in April, less than 11 weeks after giving birth.

"Obviously we wanted Sarah to return to the club for the winter season but, due to the increased commitment that is required for WSL 1 and Sarah's logistical geography, it just didn't make it in any way achievable," manager Jamie Sherwood told the club website.

"Sarah was a huge contributing factor on why we are now a WSL 1 club. I personally wish her the best of luck. Sarah will always have a home at this club."