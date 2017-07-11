Mario Suarez: Watford let midfielder join Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC

Suarez spent his second season at Watford on loan at Valencia

Spanish midfielder Mario Suarez has left Watford to join Chinese side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC.

Suarez, 30, moved to Vicarage Road from Fiorentina on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January 2016.

He played 17 times for Watford in all competitions during his first season.

But in August 2016 he moved to Valencia on a season-long loan, returning to Spain where he had previously played for Atletico Madrid, Valladolid, Mallorca and Celta Vigo.

Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng currently sit 11th of the 16 teams in the Chinese Super League after 16 games of the season.