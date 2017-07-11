Luke Berry: Cambridge United reject four bids for midfielder

Luke Berry had been heavily linked with a move to Hibernian this summer

Cambridge United have rejected four bids for midfielder Luke Berry, says U's chief executive Jez George.

The 24-year-old, in his second U's spell after one season at Barnsley in 2014-15, scored 22 goals in 52 games for the League Two side last season.

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has said a "deal fell through" to sign Berry.

"The facts are at no point did we agree a fee at any football club for Luke Berry and that we turned down four bids for Luke Berry," said George.

"We haven't accepted a bid, we don't want to accept a bid and we've got no need or desire to sell Luke.

"But if the situation arises that it's the right deal and opportunity for Luke, and the right deal for the club, then I can't rule it out ever happening. At the moment it's not our intention."

Berry came through the youth ranks at Cambridge and has since made 237 appearances in all competitions, scoring 59 times.

"Our intention is always that we won't sell to a club in our league," George told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We want to keep our best players, but if the perfect opportunity arises for them and we can secure the right deal for the club, we have to be bigger than just looking at our immediate intentions because we'll never get a player willing to join us in the future."