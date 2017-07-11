Liam Noble: Forest Green Rovers captain signs new deal after Notts County offers

Liam Noble (centre) helped lead Forest Green to promotion from the National League in 2016-17

Forest Green Rovers captain Liam Noble has signed a new contract with the League Two club until 2020.

The 26-year-old had been the subject of bids from former club Notts County, where he spent two seasons before his 2016 move to Forest Green.

The Gloucestershire club's owner Dale Vince had said that they may report Notts to the Football Association regarding their pursuit of Noble.

Magpies owner Alan Hardy said his club acted "professionally and diligently".

Newcastle-born midfielder Noble told Forest Green's website: "There was obviously a lot of speculation over the summer but I am a Forest Green player and happy to be here to go again for another few years.

"As soon as I spoke to the chairman and manager about a new deal it was a no brainer to stay because I think the club are going places."