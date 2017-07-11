Cian Harries: Swansea City to sign Wales youngster from Coventry City

Coventry's Cian Harries (right) challenges Kenji Gorre, then on loan at Northampton from Swansea

Swansea City are set to sign Wales Under-20 defender Cian Harries from Coventry City.

A "small fee" has been agreed for the 20-year-old, who is expected to link up with Swansea's Under-23 side when the transfer is formally completed.

Harries made 16 appearances for the Sky Blues as they were relegated to League Two last season.

He played in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley, before representing Wales at the Toulon Tournament.