Steve Mandanda rejoins Marseille from Crystal Palace

Steve Mandanda has played 24 times for France

France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda has left Crystal Palace to rejoin former club Marseille on a three-year-deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old made nine league appearances for Palace last season after signing in July 2016.

Mandanda played 443 times for Marseille during his nine seasons at Stade Velodrome, where he won one league title and three French League Cups.

He won Ligue 1's goalkeeper of the year in his last season with the club.