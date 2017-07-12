Dani Alves: Manchester City target joins Paris St-Germain

Dani Alves joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2016

Manchester City have missed out on one of their summer transfer targets after Brazil full-back Dani Alves joined Paris St-Germain on a free transfer.

Alves, who has signed a two-year deal, has opted against joining up with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

City were prepared to give the 34-year-old a two-year contract, but would not match the £230,000 a week it is understood he will receive in France.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker remains City's top target at right-back.

As City have so far failed to agree a fee with Spurs for England defender Walker, they are currently without a recognised right-back following the summer departures of out-of-contract duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

The club are understood to be relaxed about the situation despite the fact they will leave for a three-match tour of the United States - featuring matches against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham - on Monday.

Alves was a free agent after Juventus released him from his contract early following one season in Italy, in which he helped them to the Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

PSG announced his arrival with a video of the player printing his name and number on a shirt.

"Believe me, I am coming to Paris to win," said Alves, who is the 30th Brazilian to play for the Ligue 1 club.

"In recent years, I have been able to gauge the incredible growth of this club, which has become a European football powerhouse. It's very exciting to now be part of this great project."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.