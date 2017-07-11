Defender Shay Logan signs deal to stay at Aberdeen until 2020

Shay Logan played at Brentford for three years before heading to Aberdeen

Defender Shay Logan has signed a new deal to stay at Aberdeen until 2020.

The 29-year-old former Manchester City trainee joined the Dons from Brentford in May 2014 following a successful loan spell at Pittodrie.

The right-back, who has scored 13 goals in 161 appearances for Aberdeen, had been linked with a return south to be closer to his family.

But after signing a three-year contract he told RedTV: "I am happy to be here, so the new deal was very welcome."

And he added: "The reason I am staying is because of the way I have been treated by the club and the fans. I have been looked after very well.

"I am glad the club and the manager have faith in me and that they want me to stick around."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes Logan can remain a favourite of the Dons support.

"It is clear how much he enjoys it here at Pittodrie and how much affection he has for the supporters," said the Dons boss.

"I am sure the fans would join me in applauding the commitment he has shown."