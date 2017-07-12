Douglas Costa: Brazil winger joins Juventus from Bayern Munich on loan

From the section

Douglas Costa made 77 appearances for Bayern Munich

Brazil winger Douglas Costa has joined Juventus from Bayern Munich on loan.

The 26-year-old Brazil international will initially join the Italian champions on a season-long loan costing 6m euros (£5.3m).

Juventus will then have the option to buy Costa for 40m euros (£35.4m) at the end of his loan spell.

Costa joined Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2015, scoring 14 goals in 77 appearances and winning two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

On Tuesday, Bayern signed Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez on a two-year loan deal.

