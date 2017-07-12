Watford Ladies: Keith Boanas and Alberto Kurti extend stay at WSL 2 club

Keith Boanas
Keith Boanas (left) previously managed Charlton and Estonia Ladies

Watford Ladies head coach Keith Boanas and his assistant Alberto Kurti will continue in their roles for the 2017-18 Women's Super League Two season.

Boanas, 58, was appointed in February, shortly after the club secured their future, having earlier failed to fulfil a Women's FA Cup tie at Doncaster.

Watford went on to finish eighth in the 10-team WSL 2 Spring Series table, winning two of their nine matches.

Boanas' side have returned to pre-season prior to the new league season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story