Watford Ladies: Keith Boanas and Alberto Kurti extend stay at WSL 2 club
Watford Ladies head coach Keith Boanas and his assistant Alberto Kurti will continue in their roles for the 2017-18 Women's Super League Two season.
Boanas, 58, was appointed in February, shortly after the club secured their future, having earlier failed to fulfil a Women's FA Cup tie at Doncaster.
Watford went on to finish eighth in the 10-team WSL 2 Spring Series table, winning two of their nine matches.
Boanas' side have returned to pre-season prior to the new league season.