Dom Thomas: Kilmarnock sign midfielder from Motherwell

Thomas was a regular starter for Queen of the South in the Championship last season

Kilmarnock have signed Dom Thomas, following the attacking midfielder's release from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Thomas, 21, has agreed a three-year deal at Rugby Park after requesting a move from Fir Park.

He moved to Motherwell from Celtic's youth set-up in 2014 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South.

He scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Doonhamers.

Thomas, who had a year to run on his contract, started just four games for Motherwell, with a further 33 appearances from the substitutes' bench.

"I wanted to have a look at Dom over the first few weeks of pre-season, but he expressed a desire to move on from the club," manager Stephen Robinson told the 'Well website.

"This deal allows the lad to try and advance his career but also protects Motherwell FC's interests in the longer term, so it suits all parties."

