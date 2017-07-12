Yann Kermorgant: Reading striker to miss start of season after hip and groin surgery

Yann Kermorgant joined Reading from Bournemouth in January 2016

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant will miss the start of the season after having surgery on his hip and groin.

The 35-year-old scored 19 goals for the Royals last season, helping them reach the Championship play-offs.

"We are now looking at a rehabilitation process which will stretch across weeks rather than months." Reading's head physiotherapist Jon Urwin said.

Reading start their Championship campaign with a trip to Queens Park Rangers on 5 August.