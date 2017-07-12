Harry Smith: Millwall striker joins Swindon Town on season-long loan
Swindon Town have signed striker Harry Smith from Millwall on a season-long loan deal.
Smith, 22, joined Millwall from Folkestone in August 2016, having also played for Sevenoaks and Sittingbourne.
He scored six times in 12 appearances last season, including a 31-minute hat-trick in the FA Cup against Braintree.
Town's other summer arrivals include Chris Robertson, James Dunne, Paul Mullin, Ben Purkiss, Olly Lancashire, Amine Linganzi and Chris Hussey.
