Christian Walton: Wigan Athletic sign Brighton goalkeeper on loan

Walton made 27 appearances on loan at Luton last season before being recalled by Brighton

League One side Wigan Athletic have signed Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on a season-long loan.

This follows Walton agreeing a new four-year contract with the Seagulls.

It will be the 21-year-old's fifth loan move in the past three seasons, with Albion having the option to recall the England Under-21 international.

"Following the departure of Matt Gilks it was clear we needed reinforcements," Wigan boss Paul Cook told the club website.

"Christian has a bright future and we're delighted he's come to us."

Of the loan deal, Brighton manager Chris Hughton told Albion's club website: "This is a good move for all concerned - both clubs and the player. Christian needs to be playing regularly, and Wigan offer him the opportunity to do that in League One."

