Senegal's Sadio Mane to miss Liverpool's Asia trip

Sadio Mane picked up a knee injury playing for Liverpool against local rivals Everton in April

Sadio Mane will not travel to Hong Kong with Liverpool as he continues to recover from a knee operation.

The Senegal international has begun light training with the team after missing the end of last season.

Liverpool travel to Hong Kong for the pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy.

"It makes no sense to take him to Asia because he needs to then do the first steps in team training," he told the club's website.

"We will see how we can do it; maybe [some of] the U23s will be here, so when he can start this [training] then we can use this opportunity, but we have to wait.

"He is really, really good. He is close; he is closing on coming back to team training.

"I think he is getting better, but it is how it is after a long time - you need to build a little bit of muscle again in the quad and thigh, which is important.

"There is no risk with him because he is a naturally fit boy and in the moment when he can start to be a real part of the sessions, he will then immediately be fit again.

"We have not all the time in the world, but we have time and we will use it."

Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on 19 July and a second match three days later against either West Bromwich Albion or Leicester City.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse will also be hoping that Mane's recovery continues as planned as the Teranga Lions have two 2018 World Cup qualifiers in August.

They play back-to-back matches against Burkina Faso in early September.