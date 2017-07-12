Motherwell striker Louis Moult 'very grateful' for interest

Moult has another 12 months to run on his Motherwell contract

Louis Moult says he always viewed Motherwell as a path to bigger things, but insists he will only consider leaving when a bid for him is accepted.

Aberdeen failed last week with an approach for the 25-year-old striker.

"If clubs are interested it's a compliment," said Moult. "In terms of bids and people being interested I'm very, very grateful.

"But it's the club's decision. I've got another year on my contract and they pay my wages."

Motherwell have tabled a contract extension that would make Moult the best paid player at the club.

The former Stoke City trainee moved to Fir Park from Wrexham in 2015 and has been top scorer in his two seasons with the Steelmen, netting 18 goals in each campaign.

Moult is recovering from groin surgery and insists he is no hurry to leave.

"It would be wrong for me to go and kick their door down if they value me a little bit more," he added.

"The manager at the time, Ian Barraclough, sold the club to me as a stepping stone. That's what the club is.

"I believe I can score goals wherever I go."