Gary Rowett: Derby County boss keen to reduce squad before start of season

Gary Rowett was appointed manager of Derby County in March

Derby County manager Gary Rowett says he is keen to reduce the size of his squad by the start of the season.

The Rams have sold Will Hughes to Watford, Tom Ince to Huddersfield and Cyrus Christie to Middlesbrough, while Abdoul Camara left on a free transfer.

Rowett told BBC Radio Derby: "We might not get down to the perfect number.

"Even if it was 26 to 27, that's still too many bodies as the young players don't get the opportunity and too many bodies are not playing and unhappy."

Derby have made two signings in the close season, with defender Andre Wisdom joining for £3m from Liverpool and Curtis Davies signing from Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

Rowett, who watched his side open their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 win against Kidderminster on Tuesday, continued: "We have brought some good players in.

"But we need to get some players out, not necessarily because of financial reasons, although there are implications when you have spent a lot of money over the years.

"We want to have a tight-knit core of players. There is enough flexibility in there to play people in different positions and the young players have the opportunity to step in if needs be and that's the way it should be."