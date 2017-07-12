Fred Onyedinma: Millwall midfielder signs new three-year deal with Championship club

Fred Onyedinma is a product of Millwall's youth system

Millwall midfielder Fred Onyedinma has signed a new three-year contract.

The 20-year-old's previous deal recently expired and there had been speculation over his future.

Manager Neil Harris told the club website: "Naturally I'm very pleased to have concluded this deal.

"It's no secret that it has taken time. I've always been relaxed about it because Fred has reiterated throughout how happy he is at Millwall and how keen he is to stay."

Onyedinma was a key player for the Lions last season as they won promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs, making 54 appearances and scoring six goals.