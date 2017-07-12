Dexter Blackstock: Striker leaves Rotherham United by mutual consent

From the section

Dexter Blackstock played for England at under-21 level but now represents Antigua and Barbuda

Striker Dexter Blackstock has left League One Rotherham United after the club and player agreed to terminate his contract.

The 31-year-old, who signed for the Millers from Nottingham Forest in September 2016, scored just one goal in 17 appearances last season.

Blackstock spent seven years at the City Ground, scoring 43 league goals in 170 matches.

He also netted 30 times in 89 league games for Queens Park Rangers.