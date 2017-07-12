Marko Arnautovic: Stoke reject bid from West Ham for Austria forward
- From the section Football
Stoke have rejected a bid from West Ham for forward Marko Arnautovic.
The Press Association reports the offer was worth £20m, with the 28-year-old handing in a transfer request earlier this week.
Arnautovic, who joined Stoke from Werder Bremen in 2013, is 12 months into a four-year contract.
The Austria forward scored seven times in 35 games last season and is with the Stoke squad in Switzerland for a pre-season training camp.
Meanwhile, French striker Anthony Modeste, who was reportedly the subject of a club-record bid by West Ham last month, has left Cologne for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.