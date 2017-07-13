Scottish Gossip: Scotland Women, Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Andy Murray, Rory McIlroy

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Security chiefs are warning Scotland and England's women that their European Championship opener next week has been identified as a terror target by ISIS militants. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen last night signed winger Gary Mackay-Steven from Celtic for £150,000 in time to play in tonight's Europa League qualifier. (Daily Express)

Derek McInnes has told his Aberdeen players it's not essential to win the first leg of their Europa League qualifier against Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg tonight, but warns they must not lose it. (Scottish Sun)

Louis Moult insists Motherwell promised him they won't stand in his way if a big club comes in for him. Well have already rejected a £350,000 bid from Aberdeen for the striker. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen are still working on deals to bring in Moult and Kari Arnason, who had a previous spell with the Dons in 2011 and is now with Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia. (The Times)

The lure of Champions League football was key in Olivier Ntcham's decision to join Celtic from Manchester City in a £4.5m deal. (The National)

Gary Mackay-Steven tweeted his joy at joining Aberdeen

Ntcham insists he can handle the pressure that comes with his hefty price tag. (Daily Star)

A row has erupted between Celtic and the Police Service of Northern Ireland ahead of the potentially volatile Champions League qualifier against Linfield in Belfast. Celtic fans were denied the opportunity to buy tickets for the away end for Friday's match, but the club and the PSNI now appear to be at loggerheads over who made the decision. (Daily Record)

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew reckons a victory for his side over Celtic would be a bigger shock than Rangers' loss to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Ian Cathro has rubbished reports linking Northern Ireland keeper Michael McGovern with a move to Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

Christophe Berra says the way Hearts are run is a world away from the Vladimir Romanov regime he left behind in his first spell at the club. (Daily Express)

Hibernian youngster Oli Shaw has laughed off comparisons to Jason Cummings, but does want to emulate the form of the former Easter Road striker. (Daily Star)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray struggled badly with a hip problem as he lost in five sets to Sam Querrey

Crocked Andy Murray will hold crisis talks with his coaching team about his immediate future after crashing out of Wimbledon. Murray refused to rule out an extended break after he struggled through five sets with a hip problem before going down to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals. (Daily Star)

Former British number one Greg Rusedski has urged Murray to take a break from the sport to protect his late career prospects. (Daily Telegraph)

Murray admits he does not think he deserves to be world number one after a season in which he's struggled for form and fitness. (Daily Mail)

The Scot, however, says he was proud of himself for playing through the pain barrier. "I gave everything I had," he said. (Daily Express)

Rory McIlroy ditched the private jet and chauffeur-driven limousine to get back to basics for this week's Scottish Open at Dundonald. The Northern Irish star packed his gear into the back of his car and took the ferry from Belfast to Cairnryan. (Daily Star)

After taking the ferry to Liverpool ahead of winning the 2014 Open, McIlroy hopes his choice of transport will be a good omen ahead of the Scottish Open and next week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. (Daily Mail)