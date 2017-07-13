Enner Valencia: West Ham forward joins Mexican side Tigres

From the section

Enner Valencia scored 10 goals for West Ham

West Ham forward Enner Valencia has joined Mexican side Tigres for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Ecuadorian signed for the Hammers for £12m in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup, and scored 10 goals in 66 appearances.

On signing the player, West Ham said they had "fought off competition from a host of Europe's leading clubs".

Valencia spent last season on loan at Everton, where he netted three times in 30 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.