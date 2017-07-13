Simon Grayson: Sunderland boss hints at progress in adding to his squad

Simon Grayson has signed two former Preston players in Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway

Sunderland are making progress in the transfer market in their preparations for the impending Championship season, says manager Simon Grayson.

Grayson took over a Black Cats side just relegated from the Premier League, and Jordan Pickford and Jermain Defoe are among those to have since left.

In turn, Grayson has added Everton loanees Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway, with more arrivals planned.

"We're moving forward with quite a few new faces," Grayson told BBC Newcastle.

"Over the next few days hopefully we'll get close to doing a couple of deals.

"I don't really comment on individuals as you'll get used to, but we'll be moving forward with a couple and hopefully a few more will come along after too."

One area in which Sunderland are keen to strengthen is attack, where Defoe's move to Bournemouth, the exit of Fabio Borini to AC Milan and the release of Victor Anichebe has left Grayson short of options.

However, Netherlands winger Jermaine Lens has returned from his season-long loan to feature in pre-season, and potential departures such as Whabi Khazri and Lamine Kone are also involved despite speculation surrounding their futures.

"It's very much wait and see in some positions, but while players are here we'll utilise them," Grayson added.

"Every player at every football club will have a price on his head and if clubs want to come in and the player wants to leave as well it's an opportunity.

"We're bringing people in because we need to, with a shortage of numbers particularly at the top end of the pitch.

"We've brought Brendan [Galloway] and Tyias [Browning] in defensively, so we're moving along in the right areas.

"From now until the transfer window closes, anything can happen."