Martin Braithwaite: Middlesbrough sign Denmark forward from Toulouse

From the section

Martin Braithwaite (left) rejected an offer to play for Guyana in favour of birthplace Denmark

Middlesbrough have signed forward Martin Braithwaite from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a four-year contract.

Denmark international Braithwaite, 26, has played 16 times for the national team, and scored 12 goals in 37 games for Toulouse last season.

He will join up with his new team-mates in Portugal, where Boro are on a pre-season training camp, on Friday.

The Teessiders have already signed Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie from Norwich and Derby respectively.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.