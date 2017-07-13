Sarah Wiltshire: Tottenham Ladies sign former Yeovil Town striker

Sarah Wiltshire left Yeovil to join Manchester City in January 2015, before rejoining the Lady Glovers six months later

Women's Super League Two side Tottenham Ladies have signed striker Sarah Wiltshire following her departure from WSL 1 club Yeovil Town on Tuesday.

Wiltshire scored 27 goals in 45 WSL games for the Glovers, helping them win promotion from WSL 2 in 2016.

The 26-year-old scored Yeovil's first ever goal in the top flight, less than 11 weeks after giving birth.

Details of the length of the Wales international's contract with Tottenham have not been disclosed.