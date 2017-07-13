Donal McDermott: Swindon Town sign former Rochdale midfielder

Donal McDermott (left) made 41 league starts over two seasons with Rochdale

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Donal McDermott on a free transfer following his departure from Rochdale.

The 27-year-old ex-Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has signed a one-year contract at the County Ground.

A former Manchester City trainee, McDermott has also played for Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town.

"From the minute the gaffer phoned me it was all about getting promoted. We are going to be doing everything to get promoted," he told the club website.

