Wes Brown, Shay Given and Alex Bruce join Macclesfield Town for pre-season

Former Premier League players Wes Brown, Shay Given and Alex Bruce are training with National League side Macclesfield Town.

The trio live close to Macclesfield and have joined the Silkmen for pre-season to stay fit and undertake coaching.

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Brown, 37, was released by Blackburn at the end of last season, while former Republic of Ireland keeper Given, 41, left Stoke.

Defender Bruce, 32, was let go by Hull.

"It says a lot about the club that they came to training, and then came the next day and the next," boss John Askey said.

"Wes and Alex are doing their coaching badges so helped to run a session while Shay has been taking the goalkeepers," added assistant manager Steve Watson, who played with Given at Newcastle.