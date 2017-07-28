Gavin Gunning: Port Vale sign former Dundee United defender

Gavin Gunning's move to Birmingham City in 2014 was ruined by an early season knee injury

Port Vale have made their 11th summer signing by bringing in former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international defender Gavin Gunning.

The 26-year-old, who was signed by Mark Hughes for Blackburn Rovers as a youngster, has been training with Vale.

Having featured in all of Vale's pre-season friendlies, he has now signed an undisclosed-length deal.

Vale are Gunning's seventh English club after Tranmere Rovers, Rotherham, Bury, Birmingham City, Oldham and Grimsby.

He has also played in Scotland for Motherwell, Dundee United, for whom he made 119 appearances in two spells, and Morton.

Summer business in Burslem

Goalkeepers: Rob Lainton (Bury), Sam Hornby (Burton Albion)

Defenders: Joe Davis (Fleetwood), Graham Kelly (Sheffield United), Antony Kay (Bury), Gavin Gunning

Winger: Cristian Montano (Bristol Rovers), Marcus Harness (Burton Albion)

Strikers: Tom Pope (Bury), Tyrone Barnett (AFC Wimbledon), Rekeil Pyke (Huddersfield Town)

