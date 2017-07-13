Al Ahly coach receives one-game ban after broadcast row

Hossan El Badry will only serve his ban if he repeats his offence

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has handed Al Ahly coach Hossam El Badry a one-match ban and a US$10,000 fine following his refusal to fulfil his media duties.

El Badry refused to speak to Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports during the last two rounds of African Champions League matches.

In a statement, Caf said El Badry had been sanctioned 'for violating directives and guidelines related to media operations of the ongoing Champions League.'

The row came after Egypt joined three other counties in cutting ties with Qatar over the kingdom's alleged support for terrorism.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS Al Ahly Tripoli v Etoile Sahel

Al Ahly v Esperance

Ferroviario Beira v USM Alger

Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca

Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host nation, has rejected the accusations.

On the eve of a Champions League match against Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, El Badry objected to the presence of beIN Sports reporters in the press conference - initially threatening to walk out.

"The coach finally participated in the press conference whilst covering the microphone of BeIN Sports to prevent the sound or pushing it away at other times," said the Caf statement.

There were also problems surrounding the home game with Cameroon's Coton Sport on 9 July in Egypt.

"The coach as well as players refused to make an interview with BeIN Sports after the match," stated Caf. "The coach did assist in the press conference at the end of the match but the players were not there."

El Badry's ban is suspended on the condition that he does not commit a similar offence prior to the end of this year's Champions League, for which beIN Sports holds exclusive broadcasting rights.

Al Ahly face Tunisia's Esperance in September's quarter-finals.

Last month, Caf issued a thinly-veiled warning to Egyptian clubs to stay out of the political crisis involving Qatar.

The statement called on all "football stakeholders to uphold the principles of neutrality and independence" when it comes to politics.