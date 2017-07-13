Kyle Walker: Man City close to signing Tottenham right-back

Kyle Walker has won 27 caps for England

Manchester City are close to completing the signing of Tottenham and England right-back Kyle Walker.

The 27-year-old is expected to have a medical and complete the transfer on Friday after the clubs agreed a deal on Wednesday worth up to £50m.

Walker, who joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009, will not join up with Spurs for the start of their pre-season training on Friday.

Instead, he will travel with City on Monday to start their tour of the USA.

City boss Pep Guardiola released three full-backs at the end of last season, including both right-sided players - Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

He missed out on the signing of free agent Dani Alves, with the Brazilian joining Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

Walker made 183 Premier League appearances for Spurs and he has won 27 England caps.

The defender, selected in the 2016-17 Premier League team of the year, will become City's third signing of the summer, after the arrivals of midfielder Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.