Luke James: Forest Green Rovers sign Peterborough United striker

Luke James scored 22 goals in 99 appearances with first club Hartlepool - but just three times since

Forest Green have signed Peterborough striker Luke James on a two-year deal.

He becomes the League Two new boys' seventh signing of the summer by boss Mark Cooper since winning promotion from the National League in May.

James, 22, who began with Hartlepool, has also been on loan at Bradford City and last term at Bristol Rovers, where he failed to net in 30 appearances.

"I can't wait to get going. The style of play here suits the way I play," James told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"There were a couple interested but, when I sat down with the gaffer, it was a no brainer for me.

"There is a buzz around Forest Green. Hopefully we can push on and have an exciting season.

"Bristol last year was good for me and helped me get to know the area. That should help make settling in a lot quicker, as I really like the area."

Rovers begin life in the EFL with a home game against Barnet on 5 August.

Forest Green's summer signings

Goalkeeper: Bradley Collins (Chelsea - loan)

Defenders: Lee Collins (Mansfield Town), Callum Evans (Barnsley), Scott Laird (Scunthorpe)

Midfielders: Reece Brown and Charlie Cooper (Birmingham City)

