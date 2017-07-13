Christian Scales: Leyton Orient sign defender on two-year deal

From the section

Christian Scales (right) made nine appearances for Crawley Town in 2015

Leyton Orient have made defender Christian Scales their sixth summer signing.

The 20-year-old, who primarily plays as a left-back, has agreed a two-year contract with the National League side.

Scales, who has previously spent time on loan at Crawley Town, graduated through Norwich City's academy before joining Crystal Palace in 2014.

Palace released Scales last summer and he has since played for National League South outfit Whitehawk.

