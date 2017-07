Luke Coulson spent nine years in Manchester City's academy before joining Cardiff City in 2012

Ebbsfleet United have signed Barnet midfielder Luke Coulson for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old left Eastleigh for Barnet for a club-record fee in January but made just four starts.

"We've got another one at a good young age with so much potential to do very well for us," said Ebbsfleet manager Daryl McMahon.

The National League club have not disclosed the length of Coulson's contract.