League of Ireland: St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City (Fri)

Mikhail Kennedy and Gavin Peers in action in the 2-2 draw in April

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Richmond Park, Inchicore Date: Friday 14 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, score updates & report on the BBC Sport website

Fifth-placed Derry City are hoping to carry the form they showed in Sunday's 4-0 win over Sligo Rovers when they face St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

Aaron Barry and Conor McDermott are both injured but Jamie McIntyre should be fit to take his place in the squad.

"St Pat's are in a false position if you look at their personnel," argued Derry City manager Kenny Shiels.

"They are a top four club and we will treat them as such. They have improved considerably in their recent matches."

"We have looked at the new signings they have brought in and they have brought an aggression and a desire.

"But we will go there to get three points, not one. We want to go there and win."

The sides drew 2-2 at Buncrana in their first Premier Division meeting of the season in April.

St Pat's lie one place above the foot of the table, level on points with bottom-placed Drogheda United.