BBC Sport - Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers disappointed over absence of Celtic fans for Windsor Park game

Rodgers disappointed over absence of Celtic fans

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says it is 'sad' that no Celtic supporters are able to attend Friday's Champions League second qualifying round, first leg game against Linfield at Windsor Park.

"It's a shame for Linfield and for Northern Ireland. To have the two sets of supporters there would have been fantastic for football in this country," argued Rodgers at a Celtic press conference held near Belfast on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland-born manager believes that Linfield's league and cup double last season is "the beginning of a very successful managerial career" for their manager David Healy.

