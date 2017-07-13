Harry Arter: Bournemouth midfielder signs new four-year contract

Harry Arter has become a fans' favourite at Bournemouth

Harry Arter has signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth.

Arter, 27, was signed from non-league Woking for £4,000 in 2010 and became a key player for the Cherries during their rise to the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder, who began his career at Charlton, made 35 appearances for Eddie Howe's side last season as they finished ninth in the top flight.

Arter made his international debut in 2015 against England and has six caps.

"Once I heard the club wanted to give me a new deal, it was a pretty easy decision," he said. "The team has been successful over the last few years and you want to be part of somewhere that is continually progressing."

Progress with new stadium proposal

Meanwhile, Bournemouth say they have identified an area of land on which they intend to build their new stadium.

The club have found a suitable location within Kings Park, with support from Bournemouth Council, and hope to have their prospective new home completed by the summer of 2020.

Bournemouth announced they would leave their current home, the 11,450-capacity Vitality Stadium, in December.

The council had previously stated it would not welcome a "significantly bigger stadium" in the Kings Park area of the town.