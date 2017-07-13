Cammy Bell: Kilmarnock in talks with Dundee United for goalkeeper return

Bell has a year to run on his Dundee United contract

Kilmarnock are in negotiations to sign goalkeeper Cammy Bell for a second time.

Bell, 30, is understood to be keen on the move with present club Dundee United preparing for a second successive season in the Championship.

And United have agreed a deal with goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

Bell made his Killie debut in 2009, leaving in 2013 to become a team-mate of Rugby Park manager Lee McCulloch at Rangers.

He joined United last summer and captained the side regularly.

With Freddie Woodman having returned to Newcastle after a successful loan spell, McCulloch sees Bell as the ideal replacement.

United missed out on an immediate return to the top flight, losing to Hamilton Accies in the Premiership play-off final.

Capped once for Scotland in 2010, Bell kept 14 clean sheets in 49 games for Ray McKinnon's team and saved three penalties in one match last September against Dunfermline.

He has a year to run on his current deal.

New Tannadice arrival Mehmet, 24, formerly with Port Vale and Falkirk, has signed a one-year contract after playing in three pre-season games.

In March 2012, Bell was man-of-the-match with some stunning saves as Kilmarnock won the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Celtic at Hampden.

He helped Rangers to the League One title in his first season at Ibrox.

But a shoulder injury sidelined him for the majority of the next campaign, only returning for the last two months as Rangers failed to gain promotion to the Premiership as he again ended up in the losing side in a play-off final.

Injury continued to hinder Bell the following season and Wes Foderingham became first choice 'keeper under then Rangers manager Mark Warburton.