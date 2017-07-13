Jimmy Abdou: Millwall midfielder pens new deal with Championship side

Jimmy Abdou has been promoted to the Championship with Millwall twice

Millwall midfielder Jimmy Abdou has signed a new one-year contract with the Championship side.

The 33-year-old has made nearly 350 appearances for the Lions, 22 of those coming last season, since joining from Plymouth Argyle in 2008.

He helped the Lions win promotion from League One last season, starting all three of their play-off matches, including the final against Bradford.

Abdou follows Freddie Onyedinma in penning a fresh deal at the New Den.