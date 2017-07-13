Jermaine Hylton: Solihull Moors sign former Swindon Town striker

Jermaine Hylton spent time on loan at Guiseley in the National League last season

National League side Solihull Moors have signed former Swindon Town striker Jermaine Hylton.

The 24-year-old scored once in 46 games for the Robins and was offered a new contract at the end of the season after the club's relegation to League Two.

However, he has been reunited with Moors boss Liam McDonald, who was manager during Hylton's time at Redditch, the club he left for Swindon.

"I believe he will be the best striker in non-league football," said McDonald.

He told the club website: "Jermaine is a quality goalscorer who needed a change after Swindon's relegation to League Two last season.

"Despite considerable interest from Football League and National League clubs, he has bought into our vision here at Moors and wants to be part of it."